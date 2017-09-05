New ‘Inhumans’ Trailer Delves Into the Show’s ‘Game of Thrones’-Style Politics

With Inhumans creator Jack Kirby‘s hundredth birthday dominating the comics internet and the TV series having a world premiere today, ABC has released a new, one-minute trailer for the series.

Titled “War For Their World,” the trailer plays up the political intrigue which has been a major selling point for Marvel’s The Inhumans so far, breaking it away from the studio’s more standard superhero fare and embracing a more Game of Thrones-inspired vibe.

The trailer centers primarily on the royal family, giving audiences some of their best looks yet at Crystal and, of course, Lockjaw — without skimping on the action and intrigue.

Marvel’s The Inhumans premieres September 1 in IMAX theaters followed by its television debut beginning September 29th on ABC.

In Marvel’s Inhumans, after the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself.