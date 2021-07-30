Disney's Jungle Cruise Film Gets Its First Funko Pop

Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie promises to be a fun Pirates of the Caribbean-style flick for the summer, and the release date is coming up fast on July 30th. On that date you'll be able to watch it in theaters or on Disney+ via Premier Access. However, Funko Pop fans can get started on the adventure today.

Jungle Cruise stars stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the riverboat Captain Frank Wolff, who has been immortalized in Funko Pop form. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now. The movie also stars Emily Blunt as the researcher Dr. Lily Houghton who is on the hunt for the Tree of Life. Presumably, she'll join the Funko Pop lineup in the near future.

Of course, the Jungle Cruise film is based on the classic Disneyland theme-park ride, which has also been given the Funko Pop treatment recently. This has included a Disney Parks exclusive Congo Queen Skipper Funko Pop and a common Jungle Cruise variant starring Mickey Mouse.

You can check out a recent trailer for Jungle Cruise right here. An official synopsis is available below. Note that watching the film on Disney+ Premiere Access will incur a one-time $30 fee on top of your monthly membership.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.