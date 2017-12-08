‘The New Mutants’ Promo Image Pays Homage To AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’

The promo campaign for Fox’s The New Mutants is in full swing, and their newest promo image might be the best yet.

The photo was shared by New Mutants director Josh Boone, in a post that you can check out below. It shows the film’s teenage ensemble making poses that perfectly resemble the album cover for AC/DC‘s classic album Highway to Hell.

The photo Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Anya Taylor Joy) in the front, with Magik appearing to hold an awesome stuffed version of Lockheed. Beside them are Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt), Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), and Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), all giving their best apathetic teenager faces.

This new photo is just the latest for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film, following a theatrical trailer and a recent creepy poster.

The New Mutants is inspired by the classic story “The Demon Bear Saga” and is said to be the first installment in an X-Men movies horror trilogy.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” said Boone. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.