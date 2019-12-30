New Mutants Director Confirms New Trailer Arriving Next Week

The first trailer for The New Mutants debuted more than two years ago and, despite a number of behind-the-scenes complications, the film’s director Josh Boone claims that a new trailer would be debuting on January 6, 2020. The film first suffered a series of release date delays, as it kept getting pushed back by months at a time, only for the disappointing reception of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox seemingly casting doubt on the film ever getting released. Despite those doubts, Boone confirmed that the new trailer will arrive next week and that the X-Men spinoff is still coming to theaters on April 3, 2020.

The filmmaker shared an image of the film’s logo on Instagram with the caption, “New trailer supervised by myself, co-writer [Knate Lee] and color corrected by the great [Peter Deming] arrives January 6th. We’re very excited to share it with you! In theaters everywhere April 3rd!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news will surely come as a relief to fans of the characters, as the outlook that the film would be released in any capacity often seemed doubtful. Following its multiple release date delays, in addition to the debut of Disney+ and Disney’s acquirement of Hulu, it seemed like the film could have quietly been released on one of those streaming services in whatever form it might have been in. Luckily, Boone’s words about the project sound promising, with these delays possibly making the film worth the wait.

New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz previously teased how excited he was for fans to see the new trailer.

“I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that The New Mutants film if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director,” Sienkiewicz shared on Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fatman Beyond podcast. “And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place. It’s really, absolutely stellar, just what I’ve seen. I think it’s coming out — they haven’t mentioned the exact release date, but I’m very excited about it.”

The New Mutants hits theaters on April 3, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!