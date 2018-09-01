New Pops Added to the Funko Buy 3 Get 1 Free Sale

Earlier this week, a big buy 3 and get 1 free Funko Pop sale launched over at Entertainment Earth, and the selection has shifted in response to sell outs and some exciting new additions. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few of the Pop figures that you should jump on before they disappear:

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop

• Hellboy Comic Hellboy with Jacket Pop

• Hellboy in Suit Pop – 2018 Convention Exclusive (Not Mint)

• Wonder Woman Movie Diana Prince Pop Exclusive (Not Mint)

• Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig Em’ Frog Ad Icons Pop (Not Mint)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available so take some time to hunt through the collection. Keep in mind that many of these figures will sell out quickly (particularly the “Not Mint” exclusives) so grab them while you can. Additional Pop figures will be added to the sale in the coming weeks, so keep tabs on this link for new options. Shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

On a related note, Funko recently released a festive line of Marvel Pop figures and Pint Sized Heroes!

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

Finally, the Funko Power Rangers Lord Drakkon Pop figure was recently revealed as a Previews Exclusive, and it is currently one of the hottest Pop figures to pre-order. Previews Exclusive figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops, and Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops. That’s why you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for February. Only 30,000 of the figures will be made.

This is the easiest, guaranteed option when it comes to getting one of the Lord Drakkon Pops for your collection, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

“Lord Drakkon is back, seeking power and might as a new PREVIEWS exclusive Funko POP! figure. No Ranger is safe from this detailed vinyl figure of the evil green Ranger, an alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver. Limited to only 30,000 pieces worldwide, this collectible figure of the Power Rangers tyrant Lord Drakkon features the familiar stylized Funko design and comes in a collector-friendly window box package.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.