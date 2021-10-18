New She-Hulk Series Announced by Marvel

A new She-Hulk series has been announced by Marvel for a January 2022 debut. The comic series will simply be titled She-Hulk and will take the character of Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) back to her proverbial roots. The last few years of Marvel Comics storylines saw She-Hulk stricken with the same curse of uncontrollable rage as her cousin Bruce Banner (aka the original Hulk), but in this new She-Hulk series Jennifer will be trying to get back to her dual life as a gamma-powered smasher and highly-skilled attorney for some of Marvel’s most colorful characters.

However, as the new She-Hulk comic synopsis teases, Jennifer Walters’ attempt at a ‘return to normalcy’ will quickly be derailed when some mysterious figure shows up in her life again. In fact, it’s being said that the end of issue #1 will do no less than ‘shake up She-Hulk’s life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe.’

Obviously, She-Hulk getting another chance at her own solo series will coincide perfectly with the character’s live-action series debut on Disney+, which is also expected to happen in 2022. You can get the full details on Marvel Comics’ new She-Hulk series from the press release below: