New She-Hulk Series Announced by Marvel

A new She-Hulk series has been announced by Marvel for a January 2022 debut. The comic series will simply be titled She-Hulk and will take the character of Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) back to her proverbial roots. The last few years of Marvel Comics storylines saw She-Hulk stricken with the same curse of uncontrollable rage as her cousin Bruce Banner (aka the original Hulk), but in this new She-Hulk series Jennifer will be trying to get back to her dual life as a gamma-powered smasher and highly-skilled attorney for some of Marvel’s most colorful characters.
However, as the new She-Hulk comic synopsis teases, Jennifer Walters’ attempt at a ‘return to normalcy’ will quickly be derailed when some mysterious figure shows up in her life again. In fact, it’s being said that the end of issue #1 will do no less than ‘shake up She-Hulk’s life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe.’
Obviously, She-Hulk getting another chance at her own solo series will coincide perfectly with the character’s live-action series debut on Disney+, which is also expected to happen in 2022. You can get the full details on Marvel Comics’ new She-Hulk series from the press release below:
SHE-HULK IS BACK TO SHAKE UP THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IN NEW COMIC SERIES BY RAINBOW ROWELL AND ROGÊ ANTÔNIO
Brand-new She-Hulk ongoing comic series launches in January
Marvel’s sensational powerhouse returns! One of comics’ most beloved heroes, Jennifer Walters, A.K.A. She-Hulk, will star in a new ongoing comic series starting in January. Written by acclaimed author Rainbow Rowell (RUNAWAYS) with art by Rogê Antônio (X-MEN: RED, HELLIONS), SHE-HULK will see the character embark on a journey that heralds back to her fan-favorite solo adventures of the past while embracing a fresh new future for the character. Promising to be a delight for fans as well as newcomers to She-Hulk’s saga, the series will once again prove why Jennifer Walters is the greatest character around!
Following her transformative time in Jason Aaron’s AVENGERS, She-Hulk is eager to put her rage-filled days behind her and return to practicing law in defense of the innocent. She’s got a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to…well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are DEFINITELY going to connect with her. And when a friend from her past comes knocking with a mystery she can’t resist, she’ll quickly be back to bashing. The last page of this debut issue is going to send Jen down a road she’s never traveled, one that will shake up her life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe.
“She-Hulk is the best of the best,” Rowell said. “She’s smart, she’s funny—and she’s really and truly heroic (all that and she has the best hair in comics). Jen has always been at the top of my Marvel wishlist, and I’m thrilled to be writing her next chapter.”
“I’m very excited and feel honored to be a part of this exciting new phase of She-Hulk,” Antônio said. “Working with Rainbow Rowell has been inspiring and it’s amazing how she lets her passion for the character shine through on every page. I hope the fans have as much fun reading as I’m having illustrating these new adventures.”
A premiere issue so big it’ll have not one but two dazzling main covers—one by astounding cover artist Jen Bartel and another by comics legend Adam Hughes! Check them out below and be there when She-Hulk smashes her way into a new era on January 12! For more information, visit Marvel.com.