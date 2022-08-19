New She-Hulk TV Spot Reveals New Look at Daredevil Team-Up

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is eagerly awaiting his return. The official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law concluded with the reveal of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who acrobatically flipped into frame before the Disney+ logo covered the screen. This sent social media into a frenzy, as fans speculated on where Matt Murdock could fit into this show. While Cox's popular hero already made his grand Marvel Studios debut in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home, this future episode of She-Hulk represents the first time the daytime lawyer will suit up as Daredevil since his acclaimed Netflix series. Not only that, but the man without fear will also be debuting a new red and yellow suit, a fan-favorite color scheme ripped straight from the comics.

All that said, there has been no telling of how Daredevil will impact She-Hulk or even how long he will be around for. While his episode has yet to air, fans can rest easy knowing that there will be multiple scenes between Murdock and Jennifer Walters.

A new TV spot revealed She-Hulk and Daredevil standing side by side in a destroyed building. While the majority of Daredevil's body is covered by a title card, the lower half of this person rocks the same tactical gear that Daredevil was seen wearing in a previous trailer.

It's also worth noting that She-Hulk is rocking her purple and white spandex here, indicating that this particular episode may not come until the back half of the season. New suits and Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming shows have been a package deal since the franchise first expanded onto Disney+. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch got her new threads in the WandaVision finale, while Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson was gifted his Wakandan Captain America suit in the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Most recently, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan first rocked her Ms. Marvel suit in her self-titled show's final chapter. If She-Hulk follows that pattern, expect to see this particular frame in a back-half episode.

Whenever that episode comes, fans will be treated to a new take on Daredevil.

"What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding," showrunner Jennfier Gao said in an earlier interview. "And it was so fun to be able to do–and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU–is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk. And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.