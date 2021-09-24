New Venom 2 Trailer Teases Another Marvel Villain

✖

A brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released this morning and with it came the best look at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady as the titular Marvel villain, but he wasn't the only baddie teased in the new footage. It was previously confirmed that actress Naomie Harris will appear in the film as Frances Barrison aka Shriek, another character hailing from the pages of Marvel comics. Though the footage doesn't fully show off Shriek in-costume, she's mostly in prison gear, we do get to see her sonic attack in full force (in addition to the tease of her romance with Kasady).

Speaking in a previous interview with IGN, Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis spoke about the film's approach to Shriek, saying: “She's a damaged soul and she really has suffered in her childhood,but there is a real vulnerability about her, and she's in a lot of pain… She's been living in isolation for years, years and years. With all of these characters, what's so beautifully drawn about them is that they're multi-faceted, they're totally truthful and believable, and yet ... She's dangerous too and I think she has her own sense of fairness and being just, and I think when that line is crossed, then you see a very, very dangerous, dark side to her, and that's what we wanted to do with the character.”

In the pages of Marvel Comics Shriek is technically a mutant and has her abilities activated after encountering Marvel heroes Cloak and Dagger. She became a big part of Spider-Man comics, and teamed up with Carnage, during the Maximum Carnage event where he noticed her during his prison break. It would appear that the feature film will be adapting this in live-action as the trailer reveals. Shriek would go on to be partially enhanced by their own symbiote later in the comics becoming the villain Scorn.

(Photo: SONY PICTURES)

Harris joins a cast that includes Tom Hardy as the titular hero, Harrelson as the titular villain, plus Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.

Sony Pictures' Venom: Let There Be Carnage was previously scheduled to debut in theaters on September 24 but the most recent trailer only teased a debut "This Fall." You can check out the official description for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below.

"Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage."