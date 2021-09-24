Venom 2 Director Teases Shriek's "Dangerous" Role

✖

The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally made its debut on Monday, cluing viewers in on what to expect from Sony's latest entry in the Marvel universe. The trailer goes to great lengths to showcase the latest developments in the lives of Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) and Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson), all while introducing a handful of new characters along the way. Among them is Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris), a formidable Marvel villain who often forms a romantic bond with Cletus in the comics. In a recent interview with IGN, Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis spoke about the film's approach to Shriek, and hinted that she will be a mix of vulnerable and "dangerous."

“She's a damaged soul and she really has suffered in her childhood,but there is a real vulnerability about her, and she's in a lot of pain… She's been living in isolation for years, years and years,” Serkis says. “With all of these characters, what's so beautifully drawn about them is that they're multi-faceted, they're totally truthful and believable, and yet ... She's dangerous too and I think she has her own sense of fairness and being just, and I think when that line is crossed, then you see a very, very dangerous, dark side to her, and that's what we wanted to do with the character.”

This appears to line up with what's established about Shriek in the comics, as she is regarded to have suffered an abusive childhood at the hands of her mother, only to later have her latent mutant abilities activated during a meeting with Cloak and Dagger. Shriek first played a major role in the Maximum Carnage event, which first tied her to Cletus, and she would go on to bond with her own enhanced symbiote.

The cast of Venom: Let There Be Carnage also includes Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu. Serkis stepped in as director for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with a script from Kelly Marcel.

Are you excited for Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!