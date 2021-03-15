New WandaVision Promo Showcases the Awesome Power of Scarlet Witch

✖

Even after all nine episodes of WandaVision have been added to Disney+, the House of Mouse is continuing to market the first television show ever produced by Marvel Studios. In a new advertisement that surfaced over the weekend, Marvel Studios hasn't the slightest worry about spoilers as Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) new Scarlet Witch look can be seen in its full glory. In fact, the advert features the final battle between Wanda and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in the sky above Westview.

The clip features Wanda reabsorbing all of the Chaos Magic Agatha had just previously stolen. It's the single moment most would label as the sequence that officially transformed the protagonist into the Scarlet Witch. See the new ad for yourself below.

The scene showed both Wanda and Agatha at their strongest, and it's a moment fans haven't been able to stop raving about. According to WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer, those involved in the scene could reunite at some point in the future of the MCU.

“There was a lot of conversation about that kind of thing. It's very hard to write supervillains in any of these properties because you want them to feel fully realized. In my opinion, the secret is you have to identify with them. If you can understand their POV, then you sympathize with them, and then it's more complex and you're more engaged and that's the way to do it,” The head writer explained.

“So, the sort of low hanging fruit of, "She wants the power to bring her mom back" -- like that kind of thing -- sure, we explored that. But everything felt like too much of a detour. It felt like enough that she shoplifts power," Schaeffer continued. "That's what she does, and she's good at it. And Kathryn is such a tremendous performer that it's clear there's more there, but that's not for this story. This is Wanda's story. So, I'm pleased that we didn't tack on a super-objective.”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

