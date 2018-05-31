New Warriors Series Already Has Its Writer’s Room Together

It was just last week that Freeform announced they had ordered New Warriors straight to series and now, thanks to showrunner Kevin Biegel (Scrubs, Cougar Town), we’ve learned that a writer’s room has been assembled to start moving forward on the show.

Today marked the first day the writers behind the show got together to beginning writing the first season. Biegel took to Twitter to give us a peak into the writer’s room itself, showing a Rockstar-themed fridge packed to the brim with the popular energy drink.

Heck yeah, first thing installed in the #newwarriors writers room. After a few cans, dirt bike bonding sesh. pic.twitter.com/WmhXGMNSwo — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) April 10, 2017

The writers then took a lunch break to head over to a local barbeque joint for a quick lunch before heading back to the writer’s room so that Biegel could snap a quick selfie with an enormous Marvel wall decal.

Hello 14 year old me, guess what you get to do when you grow up?” pic.twitter.com/iEZkr57MuP — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) April 10, 2017

Our friends over at MCU Exchange brought up a good point in regards to potential filming locations for the new Freeform show. Parks BBQ is located on South Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, while it’d only make sense for a decal that large to reside at a Marvel office. Coincidentally enough, the headquarters for Marvel Television are located in Burbank.

While the Netflix series are filmed in New York City and Cloak and Dagger — another Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Freeform — was primarily filmed in New Orleans, there exists the possibility of New Warriors filming in Los Angeles close enough to the set of a certain Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series you may have heard of by now.

New Warriors revolves around about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready. With Freeform focused on a group dubbed “becomers” — those experiencing a series of firsts in life including first loves and first jobs — New Warriors explores the journey into adulthood, except in this world, they’re not quite super and not yet heroes and the guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

