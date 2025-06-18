New X-Men ’97 Funko Pops Include a Heartbreaking Gambit (Exclusive)

X-Men ‘97 premiered last year to some pretty good reviews, proving that fans have been itching to have the animated X-Men back on their screens. As the show gets ready for season 2, Funko has dropped a new wave of X-Men ‘97 Funko Pops that should be very exciting for fans. Your first official look is happening right here at Comicbook!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Standouts in the lineup include the two Chase Pop figure opportunities – one for the standard pop of Jubilee and one for the Pop Plus of Bastion. There’s also an Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop of Gambit in a tux from the heartbreaking events of Episode 5, which is aptly titled “Remember It” (you will definitely remember it). You’ll also find Pops of Magneto, Nightcrawler, and Storm in the wave. You can get your pre-orders in here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. A gallery can be found below.

Marvel X-Men ’97 Gambit (Genosha Battle) Funko Pop! – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Marvel X-Men ’97 Jubilee Funko Pop! w/Chase

Marvel X-Men’ 97 Magneto Funko Pop!

Marvel X-Men ’97 Nightcrawler Funko Pop!

Marvel X-Men ’97 Storm Funko Pop!

Marvel X-Men ’97 Bastion Pop! Plus w/Chase

You can check out more of this week’s best Funko Pop drops right here.

New X-Men ’97 Funko Pops (Including the Gambit Exclusive) See at Entertainment Earth

Apparently a horror movie icon is set to take over the role of Polaris, Magneto’s daughter, in the next season of X-Men ‘97. According to showrunner Beau DeMayo the star of Scream Neve Campbell will voice Lorna Dane, the daughter of Magneto who inherited his magnetic powers. De Mayo announced the casting on X last month, stating that he chose Campbell because it “felt right to have a 90s icon pick up where Lorna’s story was left in ‘Cold Comfort,’” adding, “She’s got some thoughts on Genosha.”

According to Comicbook’s Michael Hein, “Polaris appeared in just two episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series back in the 1990s, and she is portrayed pretty differently from her comic book counterpart. There, she was an former member of the X-Men and she was in a relationship with Iceman, but she left the superhero team in the hopes of living a “normal life.” After they broke up, she joined X-Factor and entered a relationship with Havoc.

Polaris also made a non-speaking cameo appearance in X-Men ’97 already. We saw her in Episode 8, “Tolerance is Extinction – Part 1” during Magneto’s visions of alternate futures. He saw Polaris using her powers to help rebuild civilization for mutants after humanity had been converted into Sentinels by Bastion.” It’s great to know that the character will get even more screentime in the coming season.



X-Men ’97 is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes expected next year. A third season has also been greenlit.