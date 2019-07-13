Newest Venom Issue Features Major Printing Error

With Marvel’s War of the Realms event now concluded, some things are returning to normal on other books that tied into the event. That includes Venom, and Donny Cates is back on the book to continue the march towards Absolute Carnage in his hit series, though the issue hit a bit of a snag during its initial release. Evidently, the issue went out with a printing error that removed several of the captions on a gorgeous double-page battle scene. Cates took to social media to share the actual version so fans could see it, which you can take a look at below.

“Tomorrow I’m back on VENOM with issue 16! So happy to return to this insane story,” Cates wrote on Twitter. “One thing, we had a printing error that dropped a few captions from the initial double page spread. So here’s the ACTUAL version. Do me a favor and share this so folks see it! Thanks!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image below, the original version was missing three captions. The first is right in front of the green light in the traffic signal, while the other two are next to Thor, though all the other ones seemed to have made it on the page.

Tomorrow I’m back on VENOM with issue 16! So happy to return to this insane story. One thing, we had a printing error that dropped a few captions from the initial double page spread. So here’s the ACTUAL version. Do me a favor and share this so folks see it! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/5FQVIqnp5P — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) July 9, 2019

A fan posted the version with the print error for comparison, and you can check that out below.

Here’s the “error” pages if anyone is curious. pic.twitter.com/CiS6SKlODQ — Aaron EVA-69 (@Bizarnage) July 9, 2019

Eddie Brock is now back to being Venom, but next issue he’ll be in the midst of Absolute Carnage, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

Venom #16 is written by Donny Cates and is drawn by Juan Gedson with a cover by Joshua Cassara, and you can check out the official description below.

“After weeks on the run and battling the monsters of Asgard through the WAR OF THE REALMS, Eddie Brock finally has a moment to catch his breath. But without his symbiote, getting even the basic necessities will become a challenge for Eddie Brock. Which means that keeping his son, Dylan, alive will be too!”

Venom #16 is in comic stores now.