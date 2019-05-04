Next Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Rumored to Reveal Major Mysterio Spoiler

The next Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, expected to arrive in the coming days with an introductory spoiler warning, is rumored to contain deep ties to Avengers: Endgame and a major revelation about Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic claims this next trailer sees shadowy super spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) reveal to Spider-Man (Tom Holland) Mysterio is from a “different Earth.”

Twitter scooper Daniel Richtman also shared the rumor on his paywall-locked Patreon, additionally claiming the snap committed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) tore a hole in dimensions.

Because Far From Home starts just “a few minutes” after Endgame “wraps as a story,” according to Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, and will end Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as revealed by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, the Spidey sequel acts as an epilogue of sorts to Endgame, which saw both Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) snap when wielding the six Infinity Stones.

Hulk’s snap reversed Thanos’, returning the Vanished five years after half of all life in the universe disappeared, while Iron Man’s vanquished Thanos and his army after the Avengers utilized Pym Particles recovered by Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) to journey earlier into their timeline to retrieve the six stones.

Mysterio belonging to an alternate timeline, or some place other than the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, could explain why the apparently mystic-powered do-gooder is a S.H.I.E.L.D.-backed agent working under Fury, who partners Mysterio with an unmasked Spider-Man.

It’s interesting to consider: maybe Far From Home is referring to more than Peter Parker’s overseas field trip, doubling as a reference to Mysterio being far from his home — his own timeline or reality.

A precedent does exist in the Marvel Comics, where it was revealed the Quentin Beck of the “prime” Marvel Universe — Earth 616 — was a reality-hopping menace who employed a high-tech interdimensional device and remote-controlled avatars to act as Mysterio in other realities, including the Ultimate Marvel Universe, where teen Miles Morales acted as Spider-Man following the death of that world’s Peter Parker.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal revealed at Brazil’s CCXP in December.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

