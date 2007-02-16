Nicolas Cage Addresses If He Will Be In The MCU

✖

Nic Cage addressed if he would be in the MCU at some point. He says that he has "no idea" if he will be making his debut in the massive franchise soon. In one of Wired's patented, "Answering Questions From The Internet" segments, the beloved star got asked about being in the Marvel universe again. Cage's take on Ghost Rider has been celebrated over the years. With the hero possibly coming soon in the MCU, fans want to know if they'll see his version of the character again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looms large over all of this as well. Because of that movie and the rumored cameos, everyone's eyes are laser focused on any actors who have appeared in older Marvel titles. However, Cage isn't saying anything at this time. Could that be because he already has? Maybe. But, also, he could be waiting like the rest of us.

Cage has talked about the prospect of a return with The Hollywood Reporter in the past. A lot o people are craving the answers, especially with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness creating an open season on old Marvel properties.

"These are hot topics, and I get it, because these are the types of things that become like wildfire on the internet," Cage explained. "I've always admired the realm of the comic book and I've always thought stories were really colorful and entertaining and, frankly, kind of wholesome in a really positive way. I don't know what the umbrage is with people that want to knock them. I certainly think there's great value in that they're bringing happiness to people."

For now, people can watch Cage play a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Check out the wild description of that film right here.

"Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage."

