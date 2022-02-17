Both Ghost Rider Movie Trailers Reuploaded By Sony In The Last 24 Hours

A funny thing happened recently on the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel – the trailers for 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2012’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance were both uploaded in the last 24 hours. Both films starred Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze, the former stunt biker who sold his soul to the devil. In return, Blaze was transformed into Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance. While fans may speculate this means a relaunch of the Ghost Rider franchise is in the works, the trailers’ caption reveals the true meaning behind the uploads. Sony Pictures is celebrating the 15th and 10th anniversaries of Nicolas Cage playing the Marvel supernatural hero, and is treating fans with both films’ pulse-pounding trailers.

Ghost Rider pitted Johnny Blaze against the devil (Peter Fonda)’s wayward son, Blackheart (Wes Bentley), who was plotting to take over his father’s realm. Eva Mendes also starred as Johnny’s long-lost love interest, Roxanne. Five years later Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance arrived, with this year marking its 10th anniversary. Ghost Rider has been hiding out in Europe when he’s recruited by Moreau (Idris Elba) to join a religious sect to save a young boy named Danny Ketch (Fergus Riordan) from the devil’s evil influence. Coincidentally, Danny would later replace Johnny by adopting the Ghost Rider mantle in the comics. This time our devil is played by Ciarán Hinds, with Johnny Whitworth portraying the Marvel villain Blackout. The trailer is notable for showing Ghost Rider literally pissing fire at the end.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for Ghost Rider to make his debut, with rumors swirling around the likes of John Wick’s Keanu Reeves and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus taking on the role. “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done,” Reeves said during a recent chat with Esquire. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

“Fingers crossed,” Reedus told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about portraying Ghost Rider in the MCU. “I don’t know. There’s been a lot of talk over the last couple years. I do not have an answer for you.” Reedus has been open about wanting to take on the Ghost Rider role, as he’s a big fan of the Marvel Comics character and motorcycle fan that comes with it. The Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider was played by Gabriel Luna on the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ghost Rider is also celebrating his 50th anniversary, and Marvel Comics is celebrating the occasion with a new ongoing series from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Cory Smith. Johnny Blaze headlines the series, with its description reading: “Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn’t doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he’s awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there’s a spirit in him that’s begging to break out!”

