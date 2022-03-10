Nic Cage Expertly Dodges Question on if He’d Return to Marvel or Ghost Rider

Nic Cage got asked if he would return and play Ghost Rider for Marvel again. He delivered an amazing dodge to the question and kept it moving. The Hollywood Reporter asked the Unbearable Wight of Massive Talent star about this during a recent interview. He’s aware of all the noise, but isn’t interested in igniting a wave of fan speculation. (Unfortunately, any talking about it at all is likely to accomplish the same goals.) Cage still has a lot of affection for the role, those movies and the character overall. Does that mean we’ll see him play the Spirit of Vengeance again? Who knows? One thing is for certain though. With the Multiverse wide open for both DC Comics and Marvel, these kinds of questions are only going to become more prevalent for beloved actors that have worn a cape or a mask int he past. So, they need to get their stories straight now before the real wave begins.

“These are hot topics, and I get it, because these are the types of things that become like wildfire on the internet,” Cage explained. “I’ve always admired the realm of the comic book and I’ve always thought stories were really colorful and entertaining and, frankly, kind of wholesome in a really positive way. I don’t know what the umbrage is with people that want to knock them. I certainly think there’s great value in that they’re bringing happiness to people.”

The actor previously spoke to JoBlo, he told them that David S. Goyer had an R-Rated Ghost Rider script ready to roll. But, they ended up pivoting.

“I think that when the Ghost Rider movies were happening Marvel hadn’t gotten the entire process worked out yet and now they have and they know exactly where to go and what to do and it’s working beautifully for them,” Cage began.

“Y’know, Ghost Rider was a movie that always should’ve been an R-rated movie. David Goyer had a brilliant script, which I wanted to do with David and for whatever reason they just didn’t let us make the movie,” he added. “But that movie is a still a movie that should be made, not with me obviously, but it should be an R-rated movie-heck, Deadpool was R-rated and that did great. Ghost Rider was designed to be a scary superhero with an R-rating and edge and they just didn’t have it worked out back then.”

