No, Matt Murdock’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Glasses Weren’t CGI

December was a big month for Marvel fans. Not only did Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire surprise fans by showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Spider-Men, but Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) also cameoed in the movie. Around the same time, Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) made his return in Hawkeye. Now that Daredevil and the rest of Netflix’s Marvel shows are coming to Disney+, the future of Marvel and the MCU is looking brighter than ever. In honor of AMC’s Kin, Cox recently had a chat with ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt, and shared some insight into his long-awaited return as Matt Murdock. One big question Cox clarified was whether or not his glasses were CGI in the movie, which has been a “conspiracy” floating around the Internet.

“I haven’t heard that,” Cox replied when asked if he actually wore red glasses in the film. “No, I wore red glasses. Why? I don’t understand, why would that be? I remember there may have been a conversation about tint, but no, I was wearing my glasses, yeah.”

During the chat, Cox revealed that one of the first people he told about his Marvel return was Loki star, Tom Hiddleston.

“One of my first phone calls, when I found out I was coming back, even though I was trying not to tell anyone, I was living in fear for two years of it being leaked, it was this big surprise,” Cox explained of his cameo. “When I was on the set I was wearing the thing everywhere, blah, blah. One of my first phone calls, and I knew I could tell him because I also knew he knew, was Tom Hiddleston, he’s one of my best friends.”

While Marvel fans everywhere were thrilled about Cox’s return, the actor did have a tragically hilarious experience sneaking into a showing of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It’s funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering,” Cox said in a recent stop with RadioTimes. “So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor… and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f*cking quiet!” He added, “I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it’d be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then… tumbleweed!”

Daredevil is coming to Disney+ on March 16th.