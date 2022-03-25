Nova’s MCU Debut Won’t Be the Same Without the New Warriors

If you hadn’t heard, Nova is on the verge of officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A Nova project is finally reported to be in development at Marvel Studios, with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada at the helm. There have long been rumors of either a Nova movie or television series, ever since the Nova Corps appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s unknown if Richard Rider or the teenage Sam Alexander will star in the project, or if both characters will be introduced. In any case, it would be a wasted opportunity not to have Nova’s MCU debut come alongside the superhero team that helped make him a fan-favorite name in the ’90s: the New Warriors.

Created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, the New Warriors debuted in 1989 in the pages of The Mighty Thor. Nova is a founding member alongside Night Thrasher, Speedball, Justice/Marvel Boy, Namorita, and Firestar. The team went on to headline their own ongoing series that became an immediate hit with the fandom, as the New Warriors teamed up and crossed over with X-Force, Fantastic Four, and even the Avengers. There’s been quite a number of variations of the New Warriors over the years, but the original lineup holds a special place in fans’ hearts.

As awesome as it will be to see Nova star in his own movie or Disney+ series, the New Warriors should factor into it in some way. Nova is by far the most powerful member of the New Warriors, especially when he has the entire power of the Nova Force at his disposal. Luckily, since the most recognizable Novas are Earth-based heroes, that allows the MCU project to alternate between cosmic and Earthbound adventures. Nova can team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain Marvel, while also spending time on his home planet. Parts of the story told on Earth can then include Night Thrasher, founder of the New Warriors, or Namorita, Richard Rider’s love interest, as guest stars or cameos to set up a New Warriors project down the line.

Just because Marvel Studios appears to be setting up the Young Avengers, it doesn’t mean another teenage superhero team like the New Warriors can’t also appeal to fans. Of course, Marvel Television was already hard at work on a New Warriors TV series for Freeform. Even though Nova wasn’t going to be a part of the cast, it was another opportunity to introduce the New Warriors to MCU fanatics. Unfortunately, New Warriors was eventually scrapped after Marvel Television was incorporated into Marvel Studios, with the company deciding to put its focus on expanding the Disney+ catalog.

Would you like to see Nova and the New Warriors together in an MCU project, or for the Human Rocket to go it solo?