Here’s Where to Get Funko’s NYCC 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures Tonight

New York Comic Con 2019 kicks off today, October 3rd, and if you’re anxious to get your hands on Funko‘s coveted NYCC shared exclusive Pop figures you need to prepare now. Most of the action is happening tonight, and we have all of the information you’ll need to grab the Pop figures at launch.
Below you’ll find a complete list of Funko’s NYCC 2019 shared exclusive Pop figures along with links to the retailers where they will be available to purchase (if you don’t see the Pops at launch, run a search for it individually. Some retailers don’t put the figures where you would expect). Where applicable, confirmed launch times are listed with the first wave of Pop figures arriving tonight, October 3rd – 4th at 9pm PT (12am ET). Most of the unconfirmed retailers will release their Pop figures at that time as well, so you should check them all. Being there at launch time is crucial because many of these exclusive Pop figures will sell out lightning fast. Make sure to keep tabs on this list as the information is subject to change / updates. If the Pop figures sell out, you can always find them here on eBay.
Hot Topic (Order Here / Confirmed for 12am ET)
- Pop Dragon Ball Z: Final Flash Vegeta
- Pop My Hero Academia: Dabi
- Pop DC Super Heroes: Huntress
- Pop Harry Potter: Madame Maxime 6-Inch
- Pop Doctor Who: Tzim-Sha
- Pop Simpsons Treehouse of Horrors: Groundskeeper Willie
- Pop Rick and Morty: Shrimp Rick
- Pop Rick and Morty: Shrimp Morty
Walmart (Order via the Link Below – Confirmed for 12am ET)
Entertainment Earth (Order via the Link Below – Confirmed for October 4th at 11am PT / 2pm ET)
Amazon (Order via the Links Below)
- Pop Avengers: Endgame Iron Man
- Pop Toy Story: Benson Dummy
- Pop The Office: Dwight with Bobblehead
- Pop Overwatch – Biohazard Wrecking Ball 6-Inch
GameStop (Order Here)
- Pop Avatar the Last Airbender: Cabbage Man and Cart
- Pop Dragon Ball Z: Piccolo in Lotus Position
- Pop My Hero Academia: Hero Killer Stain
- Pop Stranger Things: Suzie
- Pop Borderlands: Butt Stallion
- Pop Daria: Daria
- Pop Killer Klowns from Outer Space: Slim
- Pop Marvel: Nick Fury First Appearance
- Pop X-Men: Dark Phoenix Pop and T-Shirt Bundle
Barnes & Noble (Order Here)
- Pop Artists: Keith Haring
- Pop Disney: Donald Duck Fireman
- Pop Harry Potter: Argus Filch with Mrs. Norris
- Pop The Green Hornet: Green Hornet & Kato 2-Pack
- Pop Game of Thrones: Missandei
HBO Shop: (Order via the Link Below):
Books-A-Million (Order Here)
- Pop Icons: Edgar Allan Poe With Book
- Pop 2001: A Space Odyssey: Dr. Frank Poole
BoxLunch (Order via the Link Below / Confirmed for 12am ET)
FYE (Order Here)
- Pop Jay and Silent Bob: Bluntman & Chronic 2-Pack
- Pop The Simpsons Treehouse of Horrors: Vampire Mr. Burns
- Pop Rocks: Debbie Harry – Blondie
Target (Order Here)
- Pop Fortnite Dark Voyager GITD
- Pop Hello Kitty: Hello Kitty (Lady Liberty)
- Mystery 2-Pack
- Mystery Pop
Foot Locker (Order via the Link Below)
Toy Tokyo (Order Here)
- Pop The Warriors: Baseball Fury
- Pop H.R. Pufnstuf – Clang
- Pop H.R. Pufnstuf – Cling
- Pop H.R. Pufnstuf – Witchiepoo
Walgreens (Order via the Link Below)
Funko Pop Up Shop (Order Here)
- Pop Back to the Future: Marty McFly in Space Suit
- Pop Babe Ruth
- Pop Marvel: Ms. Marvel First Appearance
- 5 Star Scott Pilgrim: Scott Pilgrim
- 5 Star Scott Pilgrim:Knives Chau
- 5 Star Scott Pilgrim: Ramona Flowers
- Pop Wacky Races – Clyde
- Pop Wacky Races – Professor Pat Pending
- Pop Community: Britta
- Pop Freddy Funko – NYPD Officer Freddy
- Pop Samurai Jack: Aku & Samurai Jack 2-Pack
NYCC 2019 Show Only (Order on eBay)
- Pop Disney Parks Mickey Mouse Matterhorn
- Pop DC Super Heroes: Pink Chrome Batman
- Funko Pop NYCC Pigeons
- Pop Freddy Funko (Ron English)
Not sure where to start? We’ve put together a list of the NYCC Funko Pop figures we think you should go after first. You can find that list here.
If you’re looking for Star Wars Funko Pops, Disney’s Triple Force Friday event pretty much has a monopoly on them this year. You can learn more about the new Star Wars Pop figures here, and more about the other Triple Force Friday releases via our master list. Keep tabs on our Gear page for more New York Comic Con releases.
