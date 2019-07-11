Official Spider-Man Movie Twitter Account Calls Out Fan For Using Bootleg Photos

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters this month, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been discussing the film heavily on social media. One fan recently posted some images from the movie, which raised some questions from the official Spider-Man Twitter account. It appears the photos were obtained illegally, but rather than getting them taken down, the account opted for a more hilarious response.

becky where did you get these screenshots https://t.co/kuA90PkgYB — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 11, 2019

“FAR FROM HOME ONCE AGAIN FEED US WITH THESE SUPERIOR LOOKS OF PETER PARKER, WE WON,” @xBreeTanner wrote.

“Becky where did you get these screenshots,” the account asked. They also followed it up with this gem of a gif:

Many fans commented on the post with some hilarious gifs and memes:

marvel writing their lawsuit pic.twitter.com/hNsUHaDapP — kara keery (@aryaoIogy) July 11, 2019

Far from home twitter: Where did you get those screenshots? Becky: pic.twitter.com/UBk1Ekz80p — no (@chilledarctic) July 11, 2019

Considering the original tweet is still up, Becky probably doesn’t have anything to worry about, but beware of posting illegal screenshots, people!

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was recently re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.