Official Spider-Man Twitter Account Trolls Marvel Fans With New Easter Egg

After an entire year of fan speculation, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters this week. Ever since the movie went into production, there have been rumors about the casting, and fans have been eager for any clues. We know the movie is set to feature Alfred Molina in the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. However, any other past Spider-Man stars are remaining a secret. Apparently, the folks involved with the movie enjoy having a little fun with fans. The official Spider-Man Twitter account trolled folks this week with an “easter egg.”

“Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome,” @SpiderManMovie tweeted. If you zoom in on the photo, there’s just some hidden text that says, “Hope you’re having a good day.” We were until you tricked us, Sony! You can view the cheeky tweet below:

Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IoB9qV9z3A — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) December 12, 2021

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

In a conversation with Total Film, Tom Holland spoke about having great actors like Molina and Foxx return to the franchise.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” Holland explained. “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.”

“To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man,” Holland elaborated. “It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.