Marvel Cancels ‘Old Man Logan’

Old Man Logan’s time in the Marvel Universe is coming to an end.

Today’s October solicitations from Marvel Comics revealed that the ongoing Old Man Logan series will end with its 50th issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Old Man Logan #49 and Old Man Logan #50 will ship in October. Both issues are written by Ed Brisson with art by Ibraim Roberson and the solicitations hint that the final story arc will circle back around to Old Man Logan’s rivalry with another castaway from the multiverse, the Maestro, which Brisson established in his first story arc on the series.

The writing has been on the wall for this for some time. The Wolverine native to the Earth-616 timeline is back amongst the living and set to make his big return to Marvel’s publishing line with Return of Wolverine beginning in September. Marvel has already reverted Laura Kinney from being the All-New Wolverine back to X-23 in preparation for Wolverine’s comeback.

It was similarly expected that there would be little room for Old Man Logan in Marvel’s publishing line once somewhat younger man Logan made his return. This has been reflected in the series’ stories as well, with Old Man Logan himself recently coming to the realization that he longs to return to his own timeline.

Inspired by the Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s original “Old Man Logan” story that ran in the pages of Wolverine in 2009, Old Man Logan was launched out of the 2015 Secret Wars event, spinning off of the Old Man Logan tie-in miniseries written by Brian Michael Bendis with artist Andrea Sorrentino. Sorrentino was the primary artist on the ongoing series when it launched, with Jeff Lemire onboard as the series writer. Around the time of the X-Men line’s ResurrXion relaunch, Ed Brisson replaced Lemire as the writer of Old Man Logan and has worked with several different artists.

Will you be sad to see Old Man Logan come to end? Let us know in the comments! Andrea Sorrentino’s cover to Old Man Logan #50 and the solicitation text for Old Man Logan #49 and Old Man Logan #50 can be found below.

OLD MAN LOGAN #49

ED BRISSON (W)

IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

RAGE INTO DARKNESS!

• The Maestro made a terrible enemy…

• …one who can take all the punishment he can dish out…

• …one just as stubborn as he is…OLD MAN LOGAN

• …the man named Logan!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

OLD MAN LOGAN #50

ED BRISSON (W)

IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

final issue variant by MIKE DEODATO JR.

• Logan came into this world the same way he’s leaving it: IN PAIN!

• Don’t miss the end of an era as Old Man Logan’s golden years are cut short!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99