Olivia Wilde Wants To Direct A Marvel Movie

Olivia Wilde’s launched her directorial debut Booksmart to critical acclaim, so of course, fans want to know if she would be open to bringing that talent and skill to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. With Avengers: Endgame wrapping up several storylines for longtime characters, Phase 4 will open the floodgates for new stories and characters, a perfect time to bring in someone like Wilde. The good news is she is definitely up for it, as she revealed in a new interview with MTV, and she is also happy to be a part of a growing movement in Hollywood’s superhero genre.

“Totally yeah, absolutely,” Wilde said. “I think that it’s exciting that now women like Ava DuVernay and Chloe Zhao are directing Marvel films and it’s exciting to think about what that will do to the franchise. I think it’s a proud…I’m a proud member of the movement of female directors, and I don’t think there’s any genre that should be off the table.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chloe Zhao will be helming the mysterious but eagerly anticipated prequel The Eternals, which will likely have far-reaching effects on the current day MCU. Zhao gained critical acclaim for The Rider and is now hard at work on her new project Nomadland. After that Eternals is set to begin production this August, and you can check out a description from Production Weekly below.

“The story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans, creating the super-powered individuals as well as more villainous off-shoots known as the Deviants. The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history to see which would eventually become the ultimate race. The story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes in moving amongst humans.”

As for Ava Duvernay, she isn’t working on a Marvel property at the moment, but she is working on a huge project for DC. That would be the Jack Kirby creation New Gods, and thanks to several posts on social media we already know that Big Barda is going to play a large role in the project (and we really couldn’t be happier about that by the way). The movie is set to focus on both Barda and Mister Miracle as they try to escape Apokolips according to early reports, and we can’t wait to see what DuVernay does with the fantastical source material.