First ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer Debuts

It’s a Christmas miracle — the trailer for Once Upon A Deadpool has arrived. Debuting moments ago, Ryan Reynolds and company give us our first look at the fresh new cut of Deadpool 2 coming to theaters in just a few short weeks.

Once Upon A Deadpool is set to be a heavily-edited version of Deadpool 2 with Fox wanting to get a PG-13 movie featuring the Merc With A Mouth out before the holidays. Though the cast and crew behind Deadpool 2 did briefly restart production to capture new scenes, the overwhelming majority of footage will have been in the Deadpool sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool 2 co-writer Paul Wernick has gone on record confirming Once Upon A Deadpool will, in fact, included never-before-seen footage.

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’” Wernick told /Film. “We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

Reynolds — the mastermind behind the Deadpool franchise for Fox — has long resisted doing an edited cut of a movie featuring Wade Wilson, only agreeing to the cut when Fox said they’d donate a substantial amount of box office receipts to the F-ck Cancer organization.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said recently. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006.”

“I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Deadpool 2 finished its box office run grossing over $734 million in receipts — a slight decrease from the original Deadpool’s haul of $783.1 million.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available on home media. Once Upon A Deadpool will enter theaters on December 12th and have nearly a two-week run before wrapping up on Christmas Eve.