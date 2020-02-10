Oscars 2020: Brie Larson Catches Taika Waititi Shoving His Award Under a Chair

Taika Waititi brought home a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for JoJo Rabbit. Well, he’s keeping things very practical after bringing home the trophy as he hid it under the seat in front of him. Brie Larson posted the video of the director tucking the Academy Award away on her social media profile. It was very relatable and people seem to love Waititi everywhere he pops up. All of the Marvel stars seem absolutely thrilled for the filmmaker after his big win. When he was announced, the first person out of their seat in front of him to offer congratulations was Scarlett Johansson. The two shared a moment before the director stepped to the stage to receive the statue in question.

Up there to meet him was Natalie Portman, the person who he will direct in Thor: Love and Thunder. JoJo Rabbit was up against a lot of stiff competition in The Irishman, The Two Popes, Little Women, and Joker. Three nominations and finally a win for the filmmaker. Back in 2005, he got the nod for Two Cars, One Night in the Live Action Short Film category. Now, he can double up with a win for Best Picture with JoJo Rabbit.

That moment between Portman and her incoming director was not lost on Marvel fans. It turns out that Waititi was a big force in getting Jane Foster back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans went wild when Thor’s old flame turned up in Avengers: Endgame and wondered if that could be a sign of some kind. Well, their questions go answered in a huge was at San Diego Comic-Con last year when she walked onstage. He talked about that in a previous interview.

Taika Waititi putting his trophy under the chair in front of him is an absolute mood. #Oscars 🎥: Brie Larson’s IG storypic.twitter.com/MGnrw7r0QB — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 10, 2020

“I just said to her, ‘Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?’” the director recalled. “Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero… do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I would want to come back and change things up.”

Thor: Love and Thunder rides into theaters on November 5, 2021. Jojo Rabbit is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on February 18th.

