Outgoing ‘Spider-Gwen’ Writer Teams Her With the Ninja Turtles in Fan Comic

If you want a cool, young crimefighter who is hip to the latest trends and occasionally meta, you could do a lot worse than either Spider-Gwen or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

So why not have both?

Marvel is not big on inter-company crossovers these days, so the likelihood of such a book being published is not great. But outgoing Spider-Gwen writer Jason Latour provided one (albeit a short one) in the way of fan fiction.

…Yes, really.

I promised all the #SpiderGwen fans a parting gift. And well… I don’t write Gwen for real anymore. So this is FAN FICTION. Hope y’all enjoy it. Cowbunga, my dudes and dudettes. #TMNT #Teenagemutantninjaturtles #GWENJAturtles pic.twitter.com/TfOgk5m41S — Jason Latour (@jasonlatour) July 30, 2018

Latour, artist Robbi Rodriguez and colorist Rico Renzi have been writing the adventures of Spider-Gwen, the Earth-65 Gwen Stacy, who moved into Marvel’s main continuity during the Edge of Spider-Verse series. They have done so more or less consistently since as Spider-Gwen became a fan-favorite character — so much so that she will appear in the upcoming animated feature film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, coming later this year from Sony. She has already appeared in several video games, and in both Disney’s Ultimate Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man cartoons.

The Turtles, now owned by Nickelodeon, have had a number of series set up at IDW Publishing in the last few years. The most recent, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends, is reprinting (and eventually completing) the truncated Image Comics run from the ’90s from Frank Fosco and Gary Carlson.

Spider-Gwen was a rare case of a major DC or Marvel title ending because the creators involved had an end in mind. that does not mean the series will not come back under somebody else’s guidance at some point, but for now it seems like Marvel has decided to give Latour a complete story from start to finish with the heroine.

“Spider-Gwen wasn’t cancelled,” Latour reassured fans in April. “But there’s always a shelf life, a limit to people’s attention, so we decided a couple of years ago to work towards ending it the way we wanted. Almost no one gets that chance. That meant we had to take it.”