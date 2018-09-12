Paddington Bear Fires Back At Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds As Twitter Feud Escalates

Deadpool might’ve taken on Juggernaut and Cable in Deadpool 2, but his biggest threat might just be a peeved off Paddington Bear.
That’s an odd sentence to write, but somehow it’s possible thanks to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds thanked the fans for so many nods in the People’s Choice Awards nominations, but in his bid to be nominated for Best Family Movie he crossed the bear…and you never cross the bear.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms,” Reynolds wrote. “Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your f****** back, Paddington.”
September 6, 2018
You might expect Paddington to release an Eminem-style diss album with Reynolds as the focus, but Paddington kept it simple and direct, replying “#hardstare” The GIF right underneath by a fan really completes it too.
Paddington brought back up too, as Paddington’s foster father Hugh Bonneville called out Reynolds for language and added even more hard stares. “Language, Mr Reynolds, language”. #hardstare #paddington2″
“Language, Mr Reynolds, language”. #hardstare #paddington2— Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) September 6, 2018
Don’t think Reynolds knows what he got himself into.
You can find all of the nominations for Reynolds, Deadpool 2, and Paddington 2 below.
