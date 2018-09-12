Paddington Bear Fires Back At Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds As Twitter Feud Escalates

Deadpool might’ve taken on Juggernaut and Cable in Deadpool 2, but his biggest threat might just be a peeved off Paddington Bear.

That’s an odd sentence to write, but somehow it’s possible thanks to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds thanked the fans for so many nods in the People’s Choice Awards nominations, but in his bid to be nominated for Best Family Movie he crossed the bear…and you never cross the bear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms,” Reynolds wrote. “Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your f****** back, Paddington.”

You might expect Paddington to release an Eminem-style diss album with Reynolds as the focus, but Paddington kept it simple and direct, replying “#hardstare” The GIF right underneath by a fan really completes it too.

Paddington brought back up too, as Paddington’s foster father Hugh Bonneville called out Reynolds for language and added even more hard stares. “Language, Mr Reynolds, language”. #hardstare #paddington2″

Don’t think Reynolds knows what he got himself into.

You can find all of the nominations for Reynolds, Deadpool 2, and Paddington 2 below.

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fifty Shades Freed

Ready Player One

A Quiet Place

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

A Wrinkle in Time

Ocean’s 8

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Equalizer 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Rampage

Ocean’s 8

The Meg

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Paddington 2

Peter Rabbit

Hotel Transylvania 3

Sherlock Gnomes

I Can Only Imagine

Show Dogs

Early Man

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Christopher Robin

A.X.L.

Male Movie Star of 2018

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout