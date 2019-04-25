Patton Oswalt Defends Avengers' Easy Defeat of Thanos at the Beginning of Endgame

✖

It's been over two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but that doesn't mean the movie still isn't a hot topic on social media. When the film's anniversary happened last month, some of the MCU stars took to Instagram and Twitter to honor the occasion. While many people are still showing the movie love, others are still pointing out problems they have with the plot. In fact, one person took to Twitter to call out an early scene in the movie, but some fans weren't having it. One such person was comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, who jumped to the film's defense.

"Watching the Avengers dispatch Thanos with absurd ease at the beginning of endgame just underscores just how ludicrous it was he ever won?," @chick_in_kiev wrote. "EXCUSE ME he had attempted to destroy the gauntlet and was mortally wounded and reduced in power. ALSO (1/543,771)," Oswalt replied. You can check out the tweets below:

EXCUSE ME he had attempted to destroy the gauntlet and was mortally wounded and reduced in power. ALSO (1/543,771) https://t.co/9Jr2u8GmLd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 14, 2021

Oswalt is certainly no stranger to the wide world of Marvel. Not only did he appear in multiple episodes of Agents of SHIELD as the Koenigs, but his new animated series, MODOK, is hitting Hulu later this month. Recently, Oswalt spoke to ComicBook.com and talked about why the show would also work in live-action.

"Especially with the stuff that they're doing now with, with animation and combining animation and live-action, it just gets better and better every movie," Oswalt explained of a MODOK adaptation. "The idea of creating this thing doing it live-action with a, you know, either taking someone's face and changing it or just, absolutely [I think it could work.] And it would even be more amazing if you do a combination of animation and practical, like build the suit build the chair and have that be part of it so that there's that feeling of solidity there I think would be amazing."

In addition to Oswalt, MODOK is set to star Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. Executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt created the series. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

Do you agree with Patton Oswalt's Avengers: Endgame defense? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

All 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21st, and Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+