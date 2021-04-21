Marvel's MODOK Trailer Released

✖

Marvel and Hulu have released the trailer for MODOK, the new animated comedy debuting on Hulu in May. The series sees vengeful supervillain MODOK, voiced by Patton Oswalt, pursuing his dreams of ruling the Earth while also trying to hold together his fracturing family. To make matters worse, his evil organization A.I.M. is also falling apart. With a corporate ouster and a divorce looming, what's a villain to do? Throughout the first season, MODOK will work to figure out his next move while trying to put himself back on top. You can watch the trailer for the series embedded below.

MODOK stars Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. Executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt created the series. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

This big head is going to change the world. @MarvelsMODOK arrives May 21, only on @Hulu! #MODOKHulu pic.twitter.com/CTpslTxbHk — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 21, 2021

"I cannot believe the Marvel toybox stuff they let us play with. We pitched some characters, some even in the X-Universe, we were like 'We don't know if they're gonna say yes to this,' and they were like 'Yeah, go ahead,'" Oswalt said during the show's virtual panel at New York Comic Con last year. "Again, I don't want to say who, but there were a couple Jordan and I were thinking 'Oh, I don't think they said yes to. Let's write this but have backup because they'll realize,' but no, we got them."

"We got lucky because our show is its own animated world," Blum added. "It's a satire of all the stuff that's come before it, like the comics and movies. We kind of took an attitude that was similar to Into the Spider-Verse or LEGO Batman, where it all counts and let's pull what we need for the stories and then carve out our own little section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great about giving us a lot of the toys."

"Like Patton was saying, we have A-listers, D-listers, and people you would have to dig deep in the Marvel Handbook to even find existed," Blum continued. "With all those characters, there's so much comedy built into them and using them in these big sci-fi stories that are kind of grounded in these very human relationship stories."

