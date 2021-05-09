MODOK Star Patton Oswalt Explains Why He'd Be Perfect for Live-Action Version in MCU

✖

MODOK's Marvel star is rising. Last year, the character appeared as the primary antagonist in Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers game. Now, the bizarre baddie is getting his own television series. Voiced by Patton Oswalt, MODOK will appear in a self-titled stop-motion animated series later this month, introducing the character and his insanity to the masses. If Oswalt gets his way, the Hulu show will only be just the beginning in his role as George Tarleton.

In addition to appearing in an animated show geared towards adults, Oswalt thinks the villain is ripe for a live-action adaptation, especially with the improvements in the world of visual effects.

"Especially with the stuff that they're doing now with, with animation and combining animation and live-action, it just gets better and better every movie," Oswalt tells us of a MODOK adaptation. "The idea of creating this thing doing it live-action with a, you know, either taking someone's face and changing it or just, absolutely [I think it could work.] And it would even be more amazing if you do a combination of animation and practical, like build the suit build the chair and have that be part of it so that there's that feeling of solidity there I think would be amazing."

Oswalt previously appeared in Agents of SHIELD as a batch of super-spy brothers. As the continuity between Marvel films and television shows continues to separate even further now that Marvel Studios has gotten into the world of television, Oswalt hopes it'll be his phone that rings should the Kevin Feige-led outfit ever choose to make a live-action MODOK.

"Are you kidding? That'd be freaking awesome if we played MODOK live action. Oh my God. I would love it," the actor adds. "Plus it's an acting job where I get to sit down the whole time. Are you kidding? I'd love that."

All 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21st.

Cover photo by Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock