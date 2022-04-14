Paul Bettany Upset Tom Hiddleston Is Taking Acting Jobs Away From Stupid People

Paul Bettany is upset that Tom Hiddleston is taking acting jobs away from stupid people. The WandaVision star stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his new series “A Very British Scandal.” During their conversation, the actor’s school days came up and surprisingly, Bettany wasn’t the best student. He dropped out at 16 years old to pursue other opportunities. However, his MCU counterpart is actually kind of an overachiever. The Loki star was a staggering double first in Classics at the University of Cambridge. That’s wild, and the Vision actor would just like him to think of those less advanced. Bettany is being very self deprecating here, and his charming self. But, he has wonderful timing and was willing to play along with the bit for the audience. Check it out for yourself down below.

“I have to re-type my texts because they’re imbecilic. I can’t type, I can’t punctuate, I can’t spell.” Then Colbert brings in Hiddleston with some colorful language. But, Bettany is also resentfully joking, “Oh, he’s clever. Be a doctor or something. Let someone else have a job. Let somebody stupid have a job in acting. What’s he doing?… I’ll have a word with him.”

While speaking with Variety, Hiddleston had to confront the fan fervor surrounding him. Loki was a massive hit and people really just love seeing him back in the MCU. However, season 2 of the Disney+ series will probably be a bit different.

“I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles,” Hiddleston started. “They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be.”

“He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.’ It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him,” the actor concluded.

Loki is streaming on Disney+ right now.

