Paul Rudd as Scott Lang’s Head in a Jar Realized in Real-Life by Fan Art

The seventh episode of Marvel’s What If…? dropped on Disney+ today and asked the question, “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” Throughout the animated show’s run, many areas of the multiverse have been explored, and a fan-favorite episode was “What If… Zombies?,” which featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. It also included the voice of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang. In the episode, Vision (Paul Bettany) reserves Lang’s head in a jar, and the character eventually gets a boost by Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. Recently, Marvel fan and designer @elilusionista.cl took to Instagram to share a live-action look at the episode’s version of Lang.

“Wingardium Leviosa✨ @whatif Concept art of Scott Lang’s head! It is not the best episode but it is my favorite,” they wrote. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What… If‘s creator, A.C. Bradley, recently told Entertainment Weekly that Rudd was the “MVP” of the season.

“He was in for like three hours and he almost won office employee of the month,” Bradley recalled. “He came in second [place]. That’s how much fun Paul Rudd had — he doesn’t even work here.”

The latest episode of What If…? featured the return of many MCU actors ranging from Chris Hemsworth (Thor) to Samuel L. Jackosn (Nick Fury), but some of the characters on the series have been replaced with new voice actors, including Spider-Man. You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who are returning to play their characters in the animated series below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel’s What If…? releases new episodes on Wednesdays.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.