Paul Rudd Reacts To ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ant-Man In Thanos Butt Theory

Half the fun leading up to Avengers: Endgame is coming up with theories on how the team will ultimately find a way to defeat Thanos and return the universes to its previous state, bringing their dead allies back to life in the process. One such theory has taken the internet by storm recently, though it doesn’t really explain how the fallen Avengers will return. This theory does, however, explain one possible way that Thanos will meet his end at the hand of the Avengers, one that puts Ant-Man at the forefront, though we’re not sure that’s where he ultimately wants to be, so why not ask Paul Rudd about where he stand?

That’s what Jimmy Kimmel did on the newest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he interviewed Avengers: Endgame stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Kimmel asked Rudd where he stands on the recent popular theory that Ant-Man could take out Thanos by shrinking down to miniature size and entering Thanos’ butt. Once inside he would expand to normal size, causing Thanos to explode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rudd’s initial reaction made it seem as if he has heard of the theory, but he wasn’t giving anything away, saying “Look these lips are sealed. Similar to your dream, one slight difference.”

That dream he’s referring to was Kimmel’s, a dream that had Ant-Man shrinking down to size and going in through one of Thanos’ veins, causing issues with his brain. While different, both theories have relatively the same premise, and we’ll be interested to see if any of them pan out when Endgame hits theaters.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson also recently weighed in on if this theory could actually happen, and while he has reservations about why you would do it, it does seem it can be done.

“First, that’s nasty because if Thanos is as powerful and as evil as he is, he’s going to have powerful, evil poop,” Tyson said. “I would not want to find myself in that environment, but second, why not put something else in there that expands? Why does it have to be your own self?”

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!