Hayley Atwell Reveals How Peggy Carter Would Have Handled Thanos

There are few people out there who can say they’ve tussled with Peggy Carter and come out the winner. The red-lipped heroine is one of the most ambitious women touted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hayley Atwell knows all her tough spots. So, who better to tell fans how Peggy would’ve dealt with Thanos herself.

Spoiler alert! It come down to some serious therapy.

Over the weekend, Hayley Atwell appeared at ACE Comic Con in Seattle to talk all things Agent Carter. It was there a young fan asked the British actress how a younger Peggy would’ve dealt with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and Atwell worked out a solid plan of attack.

“First of all, I think she should be allowed to age. We don’t need to make her any younger than she is,” Atwell began, earning a series of cheers from the crowd.

“You know how with Thanos you can see this tormented man working through his own kind of moral compass. There’s like this sensitivity about him that’s required when he’s got to kill his own daughter. I think there must be an Achilles’ heel in there somewhere. There must be some sort of way there to disarm him that’s not physical,” she continued.

“I think she’s maybe just give him a therapy session. I think she would help him celebrate his differences. I think she would give him a little red lipstick and say that it works wonders for me when I’m having a bad day.”

So, there you have it. If a nice shade of red lipstick cannot calm Thanos down, then all hope for the Mad Titan is lost. It would fall to Peggy to find another way to take the villain down, but she could probably whip something up so long as Howard Stark didn’t get in her way.

Of course, this wasn’t the only question Atwell was asked about Peggy in regards to Avengers: Infinity War. At one point, a fan asked how the actress would react if the next Avengers film somehow brought her character back to life, and Atwell said she’d be blown away by the turnaround.

“To get a call now would be like, ‘Oh, God!’” Atwell said. “I’m sure anything could happen, but it’s this genre world that’s so multifaceted it’s like, will it ever die?”

