Pete Davidson Bought McDonald’s For Avengers: Endgame Audience

Anyone who’s gone to a theater in recent years knows it can be an expensive endeavor once you start adding concessions into the mix. Buy a drink, a bag of popcorn and some candy and all the sudden you’ve spent around $20 or $30 bucks easily. Imagine though if someone else decided to foot the bill for your Theater snacks? That would be pretty rad, right? Well, that’s what Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson decided to do for his friends and the entire audience who went to see Avengers: Endgame at his showing over the weekend, and the staff even got in on the deal (via Page Six).

Davidson went to see Avengers: Endgame this weekend with some friends, but he decided to bring some snacks not only for them but also for the rest of the audience and the theater staff. He didn’t just do it for theater food though, bringing in McDonald’s for everyone. The bill ended up being around $400, but it made for an Endgame experience unlike any other.

Davidson shared some posts during the showing, asking fans to guess where he was, which they did rather quickly. You can see those posts below.

As for Endgame, the movie is off to an incredible start, amassing $357 million domestically over the course of the last few days and adding in another $866 million internationally to bring Endgame to over $1.2 billion worldwide. That amount already puts it at the 17th spot on the all-time rankings, and it will surpass a few other big movies over the next two weeks, including The Fate of the Furious, Frozen, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The big question is if it can reach and surpass the top four movies on the list, which include Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic, and Avatar. The first two are likely, and even Titanic is doable, which sits at $2,187.5 billion. Avatar sits a bit higher though at $2.7 billion, so Endgame will have its work cut out for it to hit that goal.

You can catch the full description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

