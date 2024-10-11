Pharrell “Would Love” to Compose Another Superhero Movie, Praises Hans Zimmer (Exclusive)

Pharrell Williams changed the game many times over. The veteran singer, songwriter, and producer set the music world on fire in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to his work on smash hits like Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” and Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.” Pharrell eventually parlayed that radio success into the world of film, bursting onto The Hollywood scene by composing 2010’s Despicable Me. Amidst the billion-dollar success of that Gru and Minions-led franchise, Pharrell took his talents to another blockbuster franchise: Spider-Man. Pharrell was one of the cornerstones that made of The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s “The Magnificent Six,” a supergroup of composers led by the legendary Hans Zimmer.

Would Pharrell Do Another Superhero Score?

Pharrell Williams has interest in returning to the comic book realm.

Speaking to ComicBook at the Piece by Piece world premiere, Pharrell noted that he “would love” to compose another superhero movie but cast doubt on how his potential solo score would stack up against his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-composer’s comic book catalog.

“I don’t know, man,” Pharrell said. “I would love to but man, at the same time, how do you even do anything that even matters or compares to Hans Zimmer?”

Pharrell and Zimmer collaborated on the Andrew Garfield-led 2014 sequel, making up one-third of a composing sextet that also included Johnny Marr (The Smiths), Mike Einziger (Incubus, and David A. Stewart (Eurythmics). The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was Pharrell’s first time working in the superhero movie realm.

“I mean, come on, what he did with Superman, and then Spider-Man too… but man, what he did was Superman and what he’s done with Batman, bro,” Pharrell continued, praising Zimmer’s work on projects like Man of Steel and The Dark Knight trilogy. “I just don’t even know if I don’t belong.”

Pharrell has long been an admirer of Zimmer’s. Earlier this year, it was reported that Pharrell and The Magnificent Six partner Johnny Marr were the ones that pushed Zimmer to go on the North American tour that he is on right now.

“‘You have to look your audience in the eye, you can’t hide behind the screen forever,” Zimmer recalled Pharrell and Marr’s words of encouragement. “You owe it to your audience.’”

Hip-Hop’s Influence on Modern Superhero Films

Even though he cast doubt on himself, Pharrell’s particular genre of hip-hop and superhero movies have become a synergetic pairing. The two worlds especially merged in 2018 with Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Kendrick Lamar led Black Panther: The Album, a soundtrack composed of 14 original songs for the Chadwick Bossman-led film. Black Panther: The Album featured titans of the hip-hop scene like Lamar, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Travis Scott, Future, and SZA. It went on to win two Grammy awards.

Ten months later, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s soundtrack hit the charts. The 13-track album featured both established and blossoming hip-hop stars like Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, and Jaden. The Spider-Verse soundtrack went double platinum in the United States. Decorated producer Metro Boomin fronted the sequel’s soundtrack in 2023, assembling names like ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Offset, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Pharrell’s life story is on display in Piece by Piece, a documentary animated completely in LEGO. Piece by Piece is in theaters now.