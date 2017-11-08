Walt Disney Animation Artist Creates X-Men Phoenix Variants for Marvel

A series of connecting variants covers from a Walt Disney Animation artist reveal what an animated X-Men movie could look like.

Brazilian artist Victor Hugo illustrates a connecting variant cover that chronicles the past, present, and possible future of Jean Grey. The cover pieces will appear as variants for Jean Grey #11 issues #2-5 of Phoenix Resurrection, with each individual cover featuring a version of Jean and her fellow X-Men from different eras of Marvel history.

“I see this project as a milestone in my life,” said Hugo – who has worked at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Blur Studios, and more – in a statement. “I’m a 3D artist and even being a huge Marvel fan, I know that it’s definitely not common for publishers to request 3D illustrations for cover art, so not even in my coolest dreams did I think that someday I would be invited to do a Marvel comic book cover! The Phoenix Force is definitely the coolest thing about Jean, but what I really love about her is her evolution and changes through the years. It was an awesome experience being able to portray all the phases in a single artwork.

“I love to portray moments and appealing characters,” he continued. “I believe that having the chance to portray Jean’s key life moments was a great opportunity to express one thing that I like the most about comics: the feeling of adventure! We have action and drama, but the thing that I like the most about X-Men is their adventures and how characters evolve with that, and that’s what I wanted to focus on.”

Hugo’s variants will begin arriving in comic book stores in January 2018.

JEAN GREY #11: PSYCH WAR PART 4: Connecting Cover 1 of 5

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS

Art by VICTOR IBANEZ and ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

Cover by DAVID YARDIN

On-Sale 1/31/18

PHOENIX RESURRECTION #2 (of 5): Connecting Cover 2 of 5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by CARLOS PACHECO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On-Sale 1/3/18

PHOENIX RESURRECTION #3 (of 5): Connecting Cover 3 of 5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JOE BENNETT

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On-Sale 1/10/18

PHOENIX RESURRECTION #4 (of 5): Connecting Cover 4 of 5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On-Sale 1/24/18

PHOENIX RESURRECTION #5 (of 5): Connecting Cover 5 of 5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by KHOI PHAM

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On-Sale 1/31/18