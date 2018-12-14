You Can Play Mini Golf With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd for a Great Cause

The idea of charitable giving took on a whole new meaning when Omaze came into the picture and started offering sweet experiences, typically with A-List celebrities. Their latest deal is no exception…

You can now win a chance to play mini golf with Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want to play mini golf with Paul Rudd? Normally I’d say DON’T do it, but in this case… you’d support a great cause. Do it for the kids and enter for your chance HERE: pic.twitter.com/p8LvTqEsYe — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 14, 2018

“Want to play mini golf with Paul Rudd?,” Seth Rogen tweeted last night, “Normally I’d say DON’T do it, but in this case… you’d support a great cause.”

According to the Omaze website, the winning donor will “get to know Paul over putt-putt and snap some pics to remember it all by” as well as “be flown out to NYC and put up in a 4-star hotel.” Not too shabby!

The cause Rudd is supporting is Reel Start, founded by This is the End and The Interview director, Evan Goldberg, alongside educator Adrienne Slover. The organization “provides deserving students from underrepresented communities the hands-on opportunity to learn that film can deliver powerful messages to the public and drive social change.”

The minimum donation requirement is $10 for 100 entries, but if you donate $5,000 or more, you will receive 50,000 entries into the contest. Honestly, even the video promoting the experience is worth $10 in itself. In addition to Rudd and Rogen, the ad features Don Cheadle (Avengers: Infinity War, House of Lies), Andrew Rannells (A Simple Favor, Big Mouth), and Regina Hall (Girls Trip, The Hate U Give).

“Listen, I play golf, okay? Real golf. I golf. Paul Rudd doesn’t understand what golf is,” jokes Cheadle.

“Paul drives a golf cart on the mini-golf course,” adds Rannells.

Next, Hall reveals the name of Rudd’s driver which is, of course, called Mini Driver. “Paul, you’re in Marvel movies, you can’t just go giving five-out-of-ten jokes. Made me sad,” she adds.

It’s no surprise Rannells, Hall, and Cheadle show up in the video since they’ll all be starring in the upcoming comedy from Rogen and Goldberg, Black Monday. Long time pals Rogen and Goldberg are also the creative team behind Superbad and the Preacher television series.

If you want the chance play an “unforgettable” game of mini golf will Paul Rudd, click here.

Black Monday premieres on Showtime on January 20, 2019. Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26, 2019.