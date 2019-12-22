Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Reacts to Being Used on PornHub

Marvel caused quite a stir recently when Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani showed off that impressive transformation for his new role on the big screen. Now, the comedian has realized that he’s occupying a rather risqué position on PornHub. That’s right, under the muscular category on the adult website, is a picture of those well-toned abs, which is probably pretty awkward for the actor. It’s probably flattering for the comedian in some way, but honestly it’s no less strange than anything else that’s come from 2019. An Instagram post from Nanjani encapsulates all those very bizarre emotions that must have went through his head when he discovered this fact. *The post below is a bit NSFW, be forewarned.*

He typed, “It’s been a weird couple of days… This is NOT photoshopped. PornHub changed their picture of the Muscular Men category to… me. As I said, weird couple of days.”

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani said in the original post with those shirtless selfies. “You either die a hero, of you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

In TMZ‘s video of all that training, Grant Roberts is working the comedian through all the exercises of muscles I can’t name. He told The Hollywood Reporter how far they’ve gone to ensure that perfect physique.

“Kumail walked through my doors in January and he was pretty green to the idea of training,” Roberts began. “He had a concept in his mind but we introduced him to something more dramatic and even traumatic. There’s no one dimension to success. You’re constantly shocking the system and that’s how growth and change occurs. The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important.”

“I’m so impressed by him. I can only do so much. He’s the one who has to push through and it’s definitely painful and there are sacrifices. Kumail drank the Kool-Aid and was all in. I’m very proud of him.”

Nanjiani will appear in Marvel’s Eternals as the hero Kingo, he’ll star alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Dong-seok Ma, and Kit Harington.

Marvel’s Eternals is slated to be released on November 6, 2020.