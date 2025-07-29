Predator Badlands Director Hopes Alien Franchise Connections Lead to “Further Stories” (Is It AVP?)

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is hoping to make more movies that connect the Predator and Alien franchises, but if he has any plans for what’s next, he’s guarding them closely. In a recent interview with ComicBook, the Preadator: Badlands director said that he is hopeful for more movies connecting these two worlds, and noted that he chose this set-up carefully. He did not mention the two controversial Alien vs. Predator films, or the widespread fan theories that Badlands is building towards an AvP reboot. Hopefully there will be more clues in the movie itself, which premieres on November 7th in theaters.

When asked about doing more crossovers between the Predator and Alien franchises, Trachtenberg said simply, “You know, it would be very cool!” On a more serious note, he assured fans that the set-up in Badlands is more than just an easter egg. “This certainly wasn’t a frivolous thing — involving Weyland-Yutani, woven into the fabric of this movie. It would be awesome to be able to tell more stories that have further connections.”

It sounds like Trachtenberg and his colleagues are taking this crossover seriously — more seriously than the team behind AvP, which is not considered canon due to all the lore it ignores from both franchises. Still, caution could be a bad sign for fans who want to see a xenomorph go up against a Yautja again, as it means the filmmaker is taking things slow to avoid missteps.

Predator: Badlands stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek, a young Predator who was cast out of his clan for being the runt. He sets out to distinguish himself by hunting the most powerful prey alive, and along the way he encounters a Weyland-Yutani synthetic named Thia (Elle Fanning), who becomes his ally. The movie takes place in the future on a distant planet, but so far, it’s unclear where it falls in the timeline of either franchise.

Alien vs. Predator was released in 2004, and brings both of these monsters to earth for the ultimate showdown. It establishes some shocking backstory for both creatures, which contradicts their previous movies, but fans still found it fun and watchable for the most part. However, once Ridley Scott returned to the Alien franchise and disregarded AvP entirely, fans were content to discount it from the canon. Now, many suspect that Trachtenberg is building towards a more cohesive crossover that could bring these worlds together without changing the canon this time.

Predator: Badlands hits theaters on November 7th. Previous titles from both the Predator and Alien franchises are streaming now on Hulu.