Pregnant Avengers: Endgame Fan Has the Perfect Thor Halloween Costume

It’s Halloween season, and you can bet you’re going to find plenty of Avengers: Endgame costumes during the festivities. You’ll no doubt see Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and more, including Thor, but as those who seen Endgame know, Thor goes through some changes in the film, and that’s paved the way for this fantastic Bro Thor costume. Reddit user FingalMyDopple posted this amazing costume that works out perfectly for being 32 weeks pregnant, and you can see it below.

She posted the images with a side by side comparison of Thor from the film, and it’s just so perfect. She posted it with the caption “At 32 weeks pregnant, this was the most relatable Halloween costume for me…”

You can check out the costume in all its glory below.

As for Thor, you can see him work his Asgardian magic in Endgame, and you can find all of the special features below.

