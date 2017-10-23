Jon Bernthal Reveals How ‘Punisher’ Ties Into ‘Defenders’

The various Marvel series on Netflix have made a point of crossing over, whether they reference other events or supporting characters pop up. All of the original four series built toward the team-up of The Defenders, and now fans might be wondering if The Punisher would follow suit.

But while The Defenders and the members’ individual series feature superpowers, magic dragon bones, and immortal ninja, The Punisher will be a grounded take on the Marvel universe.

Speaking about the topic to EW, Punisher star Jon Bernthal said, “We are stripping down every supernatural element.”

That probably wasn’t the answer fans were coming for, being conditioned to expect easter eggs and references in nearly ever episode.

“This show is different. It looks different,” Bernthal said. “Frank is a character rooted in the most basic human emotions… He’s a comic-book character, but he doesn’t fly, he doesn’t have X-ray vision. He’s an unbelievably skilled soldier who’s been very, very angry and very, very hurt.”

The Punisher will have one overt tie to Daredevil and The Defenders in the character of Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll.

Though Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple has been the connective tissue for every other series in the Netflix universe thus far, this time its Page’s turn due to her established connection with Frank Castle from Daredevil Season Two.

Page will play a major role in the upcoming Marvel series, using her journalistic savvy to help Castle solve the conspiracy of his family’s murder. Page previously suffered after being framed for the murder of a co-worker and targeted for death, so she sympathizes when someone has been set up for torment by puppet masters pulling strings.

As more and more information about The Punisher starts coming out, we’re likely to learn more about the series and its impending release date soon.

The Punisher is rumored to be coming out on Netflix sometime before the end of 2017.

