‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season 2 Coming To Netflix in January

The Punisher’s second season is coming to Netflix, and now we have a much better idea as to when it will hit.

Netflix released their January releases for 2019 today, and while no specific day was given, the release did reveal that Punisher season 2 will be released in January. It looks like you won’t have to wait much longer to see Frank Castle’s newest adventure, and most likely it will be his final on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out all of the new releases on Netflix for January right here.

We say it will likely be the final season due to the recent string of cancellations by Netflix regarding Marvel shows. Last year the popular streaming service had five Marvel shows in production, those being Iron Fist, Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the show that started it all Daredevil (there was never a Defenders season 2 planned). Since then though Iron Fist was canceled and so was Luke Cage (but after two seasons), and Daredevil was the biggest surprise cancellation after a widely acclaimed season 3.

Remaining are Punisher and Jessica Jones, both of which have seasons already completed and ready to air. It is expected that after Punisher airs its second season it will also be canceled, as will Jessica Jones, officially ending Marvel’s TV relationship with Netflix.

It seems that much of the fallout occurred after Netflix wanted to renegotiate the terms of their contract with Disney regarding the TV side of things. Netflix has pivoted towards original content that it owns outright, which is more profitable for it, but it did want to keep the Marvel shows since those bring eyes to the service. From reports, Netflix wanted to shorten the Marvel shows, from 13 episodes a season to 6 or 8. That would bring in the cost of producing the shows and increase retention on them since stats show that many fall off around midseason.

Disney didn’t want to do that though, as that would mean it doesn’t make as much money from licensing those characters, characters that it also can’t use in its growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they could be utilized in a much more profitable way. Netflix could renew the shows and keep them on the service, but the old terms would still be in place, so Netflix decided to cancel.

Hopefully, The Punisher series will go out on a high note, though who knows, maybe it won’t be canceled after all