Netflix Releases 3D Poster for ‘The Punisher’ Season 2

The Punisher season 2 will be arriving on Netflix January 18th, and Netflix is keeping the promotional push going with the release of this new Punisher Season 2 3D poster! Check that out below:

The story arc of The Punisher season 2 will see Frank Castle fully coming into the persona and mission of The Punisher, having avenged the traumatic event of family’s murder, and his fall from grace due to the dark worlds of espionage and warfare. As you showrunner Steve Lightfoot puts it:

“If you ask, ‘What is the theme of Season 2? It’s about Frank really adopting the mantle of The Punisher.”

Of course that will be easier said than done, as Frank will once again have some evil forces standing in his way – including one monster of his own making. That’s reference to Ben Barnes’ character, Billy Russo, who will also be stepping into his full-fledged Marvel Comics character persona of “Jigsaw,” after Frank used his face to clean up some broken glass in the season 1 finale:

“He’s trying to piece together what happened to him and who he is. There is the metaphor at one point that his brain is the jigsaw that he’s trying put the pieces back together of,” Ben Barnes has revealed – clearly indicating how Marvel Netflix will once again spin these comic book villains into more grounded versions of themselves (see also: The Kingpin, Kilgrave, Cottonmouth, etc.)

There will also be a new villain introduced in season 2: John Pilgrim, a mysterious figure (played by Dark Knight Rises‘ Josh Stewart) who will serve as a sort of metaphor for the Alt-Right movement:

“On the exterior, [John Pilgrim] is a man who is a Christian Fundamentalist who had a rage, a violent side of him,” said Josh Stewart. “It’s buried deep. I think where this is all headed, that sort of side of him is going to resurface a bit.”

So far, there’s no telling if Pilgrim will be revealed yet as an alias for a famous Marvel Comics character – but those types of reveals aren’t uncommon within the Marvel Netflix universe. Punisher Season 2 seems to be drawing inspiration from Marvel Comics’ “Suicide Run” and “The Slavers” story arcs. The former involves Frank being severely injured and having to recuperate in a small town, while copycat Punisher take his place. “The Slavers” sees Frank take down a slavery ring, and is one of the darkest arcs the character has starred in. If The Punisher Season 2 is combining these two storylines, Frank Castle is set for his bloodiest ride yet.

One reveal fans shouldn’t expect: Avengers: Infinity War will have no effect on The Punisher season 2.

Catch The Punisher season 2 streaming on Netflix starting January 18th.