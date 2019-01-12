New ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season 2 Photos Reveal Jigsaw and More

Now under a week away from the release of The Punisher Season Two, Netflix has taken to social media to release new stills from Steve Lightfoot-run show.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix’s @SeeWhatsNext account tweeted four pictures featuring a plethora of the characters featured in Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) sophomore outing. In addition to Bernthal’s Castle being in two pictures, newcomers Giorgia Whigham and Josh Stewart are each prominently featured playing Amy Bendix and John Pilgrim, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whigham and Bernthal appear together chatting in a waiting room while Stewarts’ Alt-right villain has a silenced pistol pointing at an off-screen opponent.

Also included is Ben Barnes’ Billy Russo, complete with psych-ward mask and all.

According to Barnes, his friend-turned-foe role will be vastly different this time around. Barnes says that not only did Castle destroy his character physically, but there’s a huge loss in mental health as well.

“The second season, we’re toying with [Jigsaw’s] memory,” Barnes said in a recent interview. “He sees himself slightly differently. As we go through the series, what’s fascinating to me is seeing now just how different they are, but how similar they are, given other sets of circumstances. As we get toward the end of the season, people are starting to point out just how similar they could be under different circumstances. Because it’s about people’s perspectives of things.”

“This season is a lot about where everyone’s true north is,” continued the actor. “At the end of the day, what are my limits? What drives me? What is my purpose? Dealing with the past and trauma is very much what season one was about, particularly in terms of veterans. Dealing with what’s ahead of me, what is there for me, what ought I be doing with my life, is more what season 2 is about.”

Are you looking forward to season two of The Punisher? What do you think about everything you’ve seen about the season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Punisher Season Two hits Netflix on January 18th. If previous Marvel releases on Netflix are any indication, expect the new season to hit the streaming service at 12:00am Pacific on Friday.