Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Poster Features Amy Bendix

Now under a week away from the debut of The Punisher Season Two, Netflix has started rolling out character posters featuring the characters showcased in the upcoming season.

One recent character poster prominently features the mysterious Amy Bendix, a character that will be played by 13 Reasons Why alum Giorgia Whigham.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When viewers first meet Bendix, she’s a mysterious character with a shady past. According to the season’s synopsis, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) eventually gets involved when a group tries killing her. Other than the plot involving Castle and Bendix, fans will have the return of one Billy Russo to get excited about as he’s out for vengeance as a result of the facial disfigurement at the end of the first season.

The full synopsis of the season can be found below.

“Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as “The Punisher.” Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.”

Along with Bernthal reprising his role as The Punisher, Amber Rose Revah (Agent Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle), and Ben Barnes (Billy Russo/Jigsaw) will all be back to reprise their roles from the first season. Joining Whigham as newcomers to the show are Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim, Supergirl alum Floriana Lima as Dr. Krisa Dumont, and Corbin Bernsen and Anette O’Toole, who play Anderson and Eliza Schultz, respectively.

The second season of The Punisher will be released on January 18th. Should it follow the same release schedule as previous Marvel offerings on Netflix, expect it to be added to the streaming service at 12:00 am on its release date. Those wanting to play catch up, all thirteen episodes of The Punisher Season One are now streaming.