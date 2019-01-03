Netflix Releases First Stills From ‘The Punisher’ Season 2

With the first teaser trailer dropping for the sophomore outing of The Punisher earlier this morning, Netflix has also released the first four still of the upcoming season.

Though the stills don’t release anything huge plot details, they do focus on the show’s two leads: Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle/Punisher and Ben Barnes‘ Billy Russo/Jigsaw.

After battling it out in last season’s epic finale, chances are Russo will be on a full-blown path of vengeance as he tries to hunt down Frank Castle. Absent from the stills are returning cast members Amber Rose Revah (Agent Dinah Madani) and Jason R. Moore (Curtis).

The synopsis for the upcoming season of the Jon Bernthal-starring show is below:

“Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as ‘The Punisher.’ Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The cast also features Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont).”

The Punisher season two debuts January 18th. The first season is now streaming on Netflix.

Gone Huntin’

4

In the first still, Frank appears to be out on the hunt somewhere in the woods. While the character appears to be wearing a bullet-proof vest, it’s without his iconic insignia. According to The Punisher showrunner Steven Lightfoot, the second season will be all about Castle really picking up his anti-hero mantle.

“If you ask, ‘What is the theme of Season 2?’,” Lightfoot told Collider, “It’s about Frank really adopting the mantle of The Punisher.”

Jigsaw Arrives

As seen in the teaser earlier released, Ben Barnes’ Billy Russo now has a mask that helps him hides the scars sustained in the brutal fight at the end of the first season. Here, it appears Barnes is either in a hospital or a mental institution.

A Scarred Man

The second still of Billy Russo, the villain appears to have ditched both the hospital clothes and masked as he’s sinner sitting at a dinner table showing up his facial scars.

Smile!

Last but not least, the final image is a high-quality shot of Frank Castle in his full Punisher regalia. Though this doesn’t appear to be an actual still from the show, the promo shot should excite fans of Castle and company for the show dropping in just a few short weeks.