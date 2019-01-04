‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Synopsis Released

Ahead of its Netflix premiere sometime next month, the streaming platform has released an official synopsis for the second season of Marvel’s The Punisher.

Though the synopsis doesn’t reveal any Earth-shattering information for Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle, it does give us a look into what the character will be doing after last year’s finale. You can read the entire synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as “The Punisher.” Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The cast also features Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont).

While the future doesn’t look incredibly bright for The Punisher on Netflix, Bernthal wants to play Castle as long as he can. At a convention appearance earlier this year, The Walking Dead alum revealed he has “no aspirations or desire” to pursue anything else at the moment.

“For me, it’s not about — I have no aspirations or desire to do anything besides what I’m doing. I love this character, I believe in him, he’s in my bones, I feel honored to play him, and I want to keep playing him,” Bernthal told fans at ACE Comic Con. “So in all honesty, there’s no part of me that says, ‘Oh, I hope I’m in the movies.’ It’s whatever it’ll be. That being said, there’s one character and one actor that I just have the utmost respect for in the Marvel Universe and without a question, it’s Tom (Holland).”

To date, The Punisher and Jessica Jones remain the only two Marvel shows to not be canceled by Netflix. In the case of Iron Fist and Daredevil, the shows were canceled just a few weeks after their latest seasons debuted on the platform.

Are you excited to see Frank back in action? Where do you hope season two takes The Punisher and company? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Frank Castle returns to Netflix this January in The Punisher season two.