‘The Punisher’ Producer Reveals Micro’s Whereabouts In Season 2

The second season of The Punisher is now upon us and if you’ve binged it like other Netflix fanatics, you’ll know by now that David “Micro” Lieberman (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) was absent from the entire season. From having one of the primary roles in season one of the Netflix hit, the iconic Punisher supporting character was nowhere to be seen.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot on what the character might have been up to during his season two absence.

“You know my answer to it, and it’s partly because he’s still alive there and I would love to go revisit him,” Lightfoot mentions. “I sort of, and this maybe just my own dark heart, I sort of feel like he tried the marriage, and after everything he put his family through, it didn’t stick. I always feel like when we find him again, he’ll be some sort of bathroom in a pool of spilled whiskey, waiting for Frank to come pick him up and put him to work again.”

When asked whether or not he though Micro took up his former hacking ways, Lightfoot did hesitate to say he though Micro wouldn’t hesitate to hop back behind a keyboard.

“Yeah. I think, because, look, it’s like any of these characters, Micro who’s happiest home with his family,” admits Lightfoot. “There isn’t a lot of story to tell for him, but I think a Micro who is living underground, and using his skills, and part of the underworld, is a great character to go back and find.”

Often times portrayed as a long-timesupport of the Punisher, Microchip was first introduced in The Punisher #4 (November 1987) by Mike Baron and Kalus Janson. In more recent years, the character has flipped sides and has become a nemesis of Frank Castle’s, certainly a route Lightfoot and company could take should The Punisher be renewed for season three.

